College student without helmet jumps checkpost in Bihar; cop shoots him

PATNA: A 20-year-old college student who didn’t stop at a police checkpost was shot at by a police officer in Bihar’s Jehanabad district late on Tuesday evening. Sudhir Kumar Yadav, the first-year college student who sustained a gunshot injury, later said that he evaded the team at the checkpost because he didn’t have a driving licence.

The Jehanabad Police had been carrying out extensive vehicle checking drives over the last several days, according to the district SP’s handle on Twitter (Twitter/spjehanabad)

Jehanabad superintendent of police (SP) P Deepak Ranjan said assistant sub-inspector Mohammad Mumtaz Khan has been arrested and his service weapon has been sent to the forensic laboratory for ballistic testing. Station House officer (SHO) of Okri police station Chandrahas Kumar, and five police constables who were part of police team carrying out vehicle checking have been suspended.

Sudhir Kumar Yadav’s father Rabindra Yadav said the police officer who shot his son was drunk.

Police said Sudhir, who was taken to a local private hospital by the police officer who allegedly shot him, is a resident of Karthu village in Nalanda district.

The incident took place in Ananthpur village, a few kilometres from Sudhir’s house, in the adjoining Jehanabad district. SHO Chandrahas Kumar and the ASI were at a police checkpost set up to check passing vehicles. The checkpost was part of a district-wide vehicle checking campaign.

Sudhir Yadav said he had stepped out on a motorcycle to go to the market when he saw the police team. He didn’t have a driving licence, or a helmet.

“I sped away when the SHO at the check post tried to stop me. A police officer chased me for about 4 kilometres and then fired at me,” he said. The bullet hit him on his back, and he fell.

“My son got scared that cops will implicate him in a false case,” Sudhir Yadav’s father reasoned, to explain why he didn’t stop at the check post.

