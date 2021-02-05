Bihar decides to reopen schools for students of Class 6 to 8 from February 8
- Bihar decides to reopen schools for students of Class 6 to 8 from February 8, reports ANI
Bihar government on Friday announced that it will reopen schools for students of Class 6 to 8 from February 8, news agency ANI reported.
The government in Bihar had ordered closure of schools and colleges owing to the coronavirus pandemic since March 14. The government reopened educational institutions including schools, colleges and coaching centres earlier on January 4 after nine months.
Classes with 50% attendance were held for students of standards 9-12 in schools and final year students in colleges. Students from classes 9-12 were attending classes in two shifts, with 50% of a class' capacity in each shift.
The government has ordered educational institutions to follow strict Covid-19 preventative measures and ensure proper physical distancing during classes. A crisis management group of the Bihar government had taken the decision to reopen educational institutions on December 18.
Earlier in January when the state government had decided to reopen schools it had also asked school authorities to ensure whether they have any COVID symptoms and to randomly conduct medical examination of pupils.
The principal secretary of the department of education Sanjay Kumar had said children will be permitted to enter the educational institutions only if they wear masks. He had also said that each student will be given two masks each when they reach school.
Bihar has vaccinated more than 221,354 workers in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive. The state has 724 active cases of Covid-19 and has recorded 1,510 deaths so far.
