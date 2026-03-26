Patna, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that he has authorised a top official to take strict action against striking revenue and circle officers who did not resume duty on Thursday despite an ultimatum. Bihar DyCM warns striking revenue officers of strict action

The DyCM, who holds the Revenue and Land Reforms portfolio on Wednesday, had warned that striking officers would face strict action if they fail to report back to work by Thursday evening.

Talking to reporters here, Sinha said, "I have authorised the principal secretary of the Revenue and Land Reforms department to initiate strict, rules-based action against officers who continue to abstain from duty. Around two dozen circle officers have already returned to work following yesterday's warning."

However, a complete status report is still awaited because of the holiday period in the state, he added.

"There will be no sympathy for those who fail to discharge responsibilities in public interest, especially during crucial periods like the budget session and the financial year-end," Sinha said.

He also informed about the department's decision to allot additional charge to non-striking officers.

"At present, we have 273 personnel, including 122 circle and 151 revenue officers. We have decided to give additional charge to each of them to ensure coverage across all 537 circles," said the DyCM.

As part of alternative arrangements, the department is also planning to engage retired officers on a contractual basis, in line with General Administration Department guidelines, he added.

"This will ensure that public work does not suffer. The government is committed to addressing people's grievances and delivering on its promises," Sinha said.

The DyCM alleged that the ongoing strike has disrupted the disposal of around 46 lakh land-related applications, and accused striking officials of creating a "chaotic situation" by halting critical services.

Officers and other staff from nearly all 537 circles resumed their indefinite strike on March 9, alleging that the state government failed to honour assurances given during earlier talks with DyCM Vijay Kumar Sinha that led to the suspension of the previous agitation.

The officers first launched an indefinite strike on February 2 after the state cabinet's January 29 decision to create the new post of sub-divisional revenue officer on a par with deputy collector land reforms .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.