Bihar: Firecrackers worth 6 crore seized by commercial taxes dept

The Bihar commercial taxes department has reportedly seized firecrackers worth ₹6 crore during raids at 13 locations across the state, including in capital Patna, ahead of the Diwali festival.

The raids, carried out on Saturday and Sunday at the premises of firecracker dealers at 13 locations, revealed that all of them procured huge consignments without proper documents and tax payments under the goods and services tax (GST).

“During the raids, it was found that crackers worth ₹2 crore were stocked clandestinely by the dealers. Crackers worth ₹5 crore have been seized,” said a tax department official.

Officials said the two big godowns of transporters in Patna were also inspected and big discrepancies were found in the GST papers of the inventory. Sources said crackers worth ₹1 crore stacked in these godowns were also seized.

Commercial taxes commissioner Pratima said strict action will be taken against the dealers for allegedly hiding their stocks and evading tax.

