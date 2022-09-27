Bihar: Forces recover huge cache of arms and ammunitions from Maoist hideout

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from a forest area under the Madanpur police station area of Maoist-hit Aurangabad district of Bihar on Monday after a joint team of Aurangabad police and para-military forces got information about hidden weapons to be used against security forces.

The police recovered 1,068 live cartridges of self-loading rifles (SLR), five SLR magazines, 11 Insas’s magazines, 23 magazines of .315 bore rifle, along with 1,500 kg urea, 1,000-piece electronic detonators, 35 kg aluminium powder, steel container and other explosive making materials.

“On the basis of credible intelligence inputs, the CoBRA battalion, SSB jawans and the police carried out raids in the forest and made a major haul of arms and ammunition,” Aurangabad SP Kantesh Mishra said.

However, no arrest has been made in this connection so far.

The police have intensified combing operations and area domination exercises in the region to unearth more such Maoists hideouts, he added.

An FIR has been lodged against 14 Maoists and 20 unknown people under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

