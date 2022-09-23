Wanted top Maoist held in Aurangabad

A top Maoist leader, carrying a reward of ₹18 lakh on his head and wanted in more than 54 cases, including an ambush in Gaya 2006 in which 10 commandos of CRPF were killed and huge quantity of arms and ammunition was looted by the ultras, has been arrested in a joint operation by the police of Bihar and Jharkhand and central security forces in Aurangabad district, a senior police officer said.

Vinay Yadav alias Guru ji alias Kamal ji was arrested from the house of one Amrendra Paswan at Mayapur village under Daudnagar police station limits of Aurangabad district, superintendent of police (SP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra said.

The security forces also recovered ₹20 lakh in cash hidden by the arrested Maoist leader in a hideout in Chakarbandha forests in the district, the SP said, adding that two men who had provided him shelter have also been arrested.

Yadav, according to police, was active in Aurangabad and Gaya districts of Bihar and bordering Palamu and Garhwa districts of Jharkhand since 2003.

On July 20, 2006, Yadav had led an attack by Maoists on paramilitary forces in Gaya district in which 10 commandos of CRPD were killed and arms and ammunition looted.

A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered against Yadav and four others who sheltered him.

Raids are on to arrest the two accused still at large.