Bihar government all set to phase out single-use plastic, thermocol products

The state govt decided to put a blanket ban on single-use plastic and thermocol products from December 25, while the department of forests, environment and climate change has asked manufacturers and traders to clear their stocks
A representational image of plastic waste. Bihar will ban single-use plastic and thermocol products this December. (AFP/File)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 09:11 AM IST
By Reena Sopam

In a push to protect the environment, the Bihar government has started taking steps to phase out single-use plastic and thermocol products.

The state government in June decided to put a blanket ban on single-use plastic and thermocol products from December 25, while the department of forests, environment and climate change has asked manufacturers, dealers and traders to clear their stocks comprising these materials before the deadline.

At a meeting earlier this week, they were also asked to explore dealing in alternatives of single-use plastic and thermocol products.

In June 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the country will eliminate single-use plastic in July 2022, and all states were asked to follow the target.

In Bihar, where the ban will be enforced later this year, the products associated with single-use plastic and thermocol are disposable glasses, throwaway cutlery, and covers of packed foodstuff.

“These [materials] have been in rampant use these days. You will find it everywhere. People have been using it for convenience, but it’s been highly harmful for the environment. It cannot be destroyed and the only way to get rid of it is to stop manufacturing it. That is why the government is putting a complete ban on these products,” said Deepak Kumar Singh, principal secretary of Bihar’s forest department.

Violating the ban in Bihar will be treated as a punishable offence, the official said, attracting fines and/or jail time under the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

“Those who have been handling these products, either manufacturing them or importing and selling them, need to be made aware of the ban,” he said.

