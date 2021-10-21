Teachers in UP see red over order to collect plastic waste

LUCKNOW Teachers in Uttar Pradesh expressed ire against district authorities asking them to collect plastic waste from schools under the Swachh Bharat Mission and recite verses of the Valmiki Ramayan at a religious place during an event to mark Valmiki Jayanti on October 20. .

On October 20, basic shiksha adhikari (BSA), Firozabad, Anjali Agarwal had asked block education officers (BEO) to ensure collection of plastic waste from primary schools under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Schools in each block of the district were asked to collect 100 kg plastic waste and deposit it at a designated panchayat bhawan.

On the same day, 15 primary school teachers in Kasganj district of western UP were deployed for reciting verses of the Valmiki Ramayan during a programme organised to mark Valmiki Jayanti at the Sankat Mochan Dham in Salai.

A science teacher, who was asked to recite the Valmiki Ramayan on the order of chief development officer (CDO), said:”The Valmiki Ramayan is in Sanskrit and I am a science teacher. I tried to do my best to read Sanskrit, but it was too difficult for me. Only three of four people were present at the venue. I don’t know what is the aim of organizing such a function.”

Various teachers’ organizations expressed their discontent over the issue and took to social media platforms to criticise officials who ordered teachers to perform the said tasks.

“If a teacher is made responsible for collection of plastic waste and read scriptures at an event being organised at a religious place, when will he get time to do his duty of teaching students,” asked Dinesh Chandra Sharma, president of UP Teachers’ Federation.

Director general, school education, Anamika Singh said, “I have come to know about the orders issued regarding collection of plastic waste and have sought more information about the event.” Regarding the Ramayan issue, the officer said she would look into the matter.

“District authorities, including chief development officer issue these orders, which are implemented by the BSAs. The district authorities must be asked why they issue such orders without specifying the departments for it,” said Satish Dwivedi, junior minister for basic education in UP.