patna news

Bihar governor flagged SSB cycle rally to mark India’s 75 years of independence

At the flagging off ceremony, Bihar governor Phagu Chouhan said the cycle rally showed the spirit of security forces’ love for the nation
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 01:09 PM IST
Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan flagged the cycle rally by SSB jawans to mark 75 years of independence or Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. (HT Photo/File/Representative use)

Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan on Saturday flagged off a cycle rally from the Raj Bhawan in Patna to commemorate India’s 75 years of independence as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme. 15 jawans of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) will ride through various states covering 1,250 km before the cycle rally culminates at Rajghat, New Delhi on October 2. The SSB team led by assistant commandant Pawandip Singh will travel to various places related to India’s freedom movement.

At the flagging off ceremony, Chouhan said the cycle rally showed the spirit of security forces’ love for the nation. The SSB guard Bihar’s international boundary with Nepal and Chauhan said it was also playing a crucial role in building spirit of nationalism and community development via village-level coordination meetings, civic action programme, vocational skill development, organising study tours, distribution of farming equipment, study materials, medical camp in the villages in border areas.

Rajesh Chandra highlighted the importance of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav event and SSB’s achievements, and ongoing work in the bordering areas of Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan.

