Bihar govt transfers over 80 acres of land for Darbhanga AIIMS in 1st phase
Expressing happiness over the development, Darbhanga AIIMS executive director, Dr Madhabanand Kar, said that it is a major step towards facilitating the construction of AIIMS.
DARBHANGA: The long cherished dream of Mithila natives for the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Darbhanga finally saw the light of the day as Bihar government transferred 81.09 acres of land to the Centre in the first phase on Tuesday, said officials.
The formality of the land transfer was executed by Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) principal Dr. K N Mishra and superintendent Dr. H S Mishra, who handed over the property deeds to the first executive director of Darbhanga AIIMS, Dr. Madhabanand Kar in the presence of Darbhanga district magistrate(DM) Dr. Rajiv Raushan in latter’s official chamber, said district public relation officer (DPRO) N K Gupta.
Expressing happiness over the development, Darbhanga AIIMS executive director, Dr Kar, said, “It is a major step towards facilitating the construction of AIIMS. After getting possession of the land, I am very positive that construction work will get started very soon in this area.”
“The transfer of 81.09 acres of land parcel belonging to DMCH in the first phase has paved the way for construction of Bihar’s second AIIMS in Darbhanga under the 5th phase of Prime Minister Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY),” said BJP leader and Darbhanga MP Gopal Jee Thakur.
Recently, the additional chief secretary, of the health department, Pratyay Amrit after attending a high-level meeting of officials chaired by the state chief secretary Amir Subhani, informed that apart from the first phase, in the second phase 20 acres and in the third phase 57 acres of DMCH land will be transferred to AIIMS. He also informed that the state government had approved a fund of ₹569 crore to rebuild DMCH.
The Centre granted cabinet approval for the construction of AIIMS, comprising 750 beds, at Darbhanga on September 15, 2020. In November, the Bihar cabinet approved the transfer of 200 acres of land, out of total of 227 acres in possession of DMCH for the proposed AIIMS in Darbhanga in November 2021. However, chief minister Nitish Kumar, during his Darbhanga visit in December last year announced that only 150 acres will be allotted for the AIIMS project while 77 acres of land will be spared for the expansion and development of DMCH.
DMCH, considered the largest government hospital in North Bihar, was established with help of generous donation from erstwhile Darbhanga maharaja in 1925.
