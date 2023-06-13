Headache for Nitish? Bihar minister quits cabinet, days before big Oppn meet

Bihar Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe welfare minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM-S) chief Santosh Suman quit the state Cabinet on Tuesday amid speculations that the HAM might join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Santosh Suman said that the decision to quit was a well thought out decision after serious contemplations with party leaders over the last 10 days. (HT Photo)

His decision to quit came a day after his father and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that he would not attend the united Opposition meeting called by chief minister Nitish Kumar to be held in Patna on June 23. On Monday, he also announced that the HAM would not contest even a single seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Earlier in February, he met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi, triggering speculations about the HAM joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Suman told media persons that the decision to quit was a well thought out decision after serious contemplations with party leaders over the last 10 days. “There was no option left for us, as the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) wanted to merge the HAM with it. It was not acceptable, as we could not sacrifice our party. That meant I should quit,” he said.

Asked whether the HAM will also walk out of the Grand Alliance (GA), he said, “This is for the bigger Grand Alliance (GA) parties like the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the JD-U to decide. I have quit as minister. The HAM is a party, and we cannot accept its dilution. We want to continue with the GA.”

On speculations that he might join the BJP alliance, Suman said that so far there has been no decision taken. “My father Jitan Ram Manjhi had categorically said that he would remain with Nitish Kumar, but this never meant we should merge our party and end its existence. The proposal was such that we were left with no choice. The future strategy will be made after consultation with party leaders in the wake of the new situation,” he said.

People familiar with the matter in the HAM said that demand for tickets for the Lok Sabha election was another point of dispute with the GA.

“What has happened is not a day’s development. The ground for it was being prepared over the last few months,” a person familiar with the matter on condition of anonymity.

The JD-U, on the other hand, had deputed finance minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary to convince Manjhi. Earlier, chief minister Nitish Kumar had also met Manjhi.

Soon after the Suman’s announcement on Tuesday, senior JD-U leaders, including party president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh, finance minister Vijay Kunar Choudhary, and deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav reached the CM’s residence for discussion in the wake of the emerging situation.

RJD MLA Bhai Birendra said that the decision of Manjhi’s party would not affect the health of the GA government. “There was no pressure on HAM for merger. I will request Jitan Ram Manjhi to reconsider his decision, as it was time to unite to uproot the Narendra Modi government,” he added.

BJP MLC, Janak Ram said that Suman’s resignation had exposed the anti-Dalit face of Nitish Kumar. “Any self-respecting leader would have done the same. How can one merge one’s party with another? This is what Nitish Kumar is up to and Manjhi had exposed it with his courageous move,” he said.

Earlier too, Manji had thrown uncomfortable posters at Nitish Kumar over various issues. He has been consistently criticising the government over liquor prohibition and has called the government “anti-poor.” he had even advised Nitish Kumar to turn “incognito” to see what the officials around him don’t allow to him to see.

Social analyst NK Choudhary said that Manjhi’s move was a political one in the wake of the emerging situation and he has timed it well to suit him. “In the election year, all parties flex their muscles. The bigger parties know who to accommodate and how far to accommodate. Manjhi may not be a big player, but at a time when Nitish Kumar is striving for Opposition unity across the country, a setback on the home turf would not go down well for him. Manjhi is a shrewd politician and he wants to send the message across that he can do it,” he said.

