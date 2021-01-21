Bihar: Hanged in 1857, Waris Ali of Tirhut finally added to Dictionary of Martyrs
A fresh chapter has been added in the history of Tirhut in the state. Waris Ali, the 1857 war hero from Tirhut has officially been declared a martyr. His name has been included in the Dictionary of Martyrs, India’s Freedom Struggle (1857-1947), published by the ministry of culture in collaboration with the Indian Council for Historical Research (ICHR).
Waris Ali was a jamaadar at Baruraj police station (Muzaffarpur) and was arrested in June 1857 on charges of writing seditious letters to support the rebels who had attempted to break into Muzaffarpur’s Central Jail in 1857. He was tried and hanged on July 7, 1857.
But for decades his name remained obscured, confined only to the government records while the sacrifices he had made for the country remained unrecognised. In 2017 efforts were made to get Waris Ali and 27 other freedom fighters from Tirhut the status of martyrs.
With the publication of this new list of martyrs, Waris Ali has become the first martyr from Tirhut. Till date Khudiram Bose, the revolutionary who was hanged in 1908, was considered the first martyr from Tirhut. Khudiram was hanged for attempting to assassinate a British judge, Magistrate Douglas Kingsford, by throwing bomb on the carriage he was supposed to be travelling in Muzaffarpur. Two British women had died in that incident
“Finally after 162 years, the contributions and sacrifices made by Tirhut in the country’s freedom struggle have been recognised. The publication of the Dictionary of Martyrs has virtually changed the history of Tirhut,” Dr Ashok Anshuman, state coordinator of the Dictionary of Martyrs and a history teacher at the LS College, Muzaffarpur, said.
Besides, the 27 freedom fighters of Tirthut who were deported to Port Blair during freedom struggle, too have been given a status of war heroes, the state coordinator of the dictionary, said. “The ICHR has approved their names,” he said.
Ranjit Kumar, a local, said initiatives in this direction was taken by former Union minister, late Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and Qaiser Imam from New India Foundation. “They wanted Waris Ali and 27 other freedom fighters from Tirhutto be recognised as martyrs and wrote to the Muzaffarpur administration to bring the matter to the notice of the general administration department, Bihar government,” he said. In 2017, the state government recommended the matter to Ministry of Home Affairs, he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar seeks Nafed’s help for procurement of pulses, maize at MSP
- Last year, farmers of the Seemanchal region were compelled to sell maize at throw away prices against the MSP of ₹1850 per quintal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Hanged in 1857, Waris Ali of Tirhut finally added to Dictionary of Martyrs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Board Exams 2021: Students demand exam postponement citing poor readiness
- BSEB exams 2021: Bihar students alleged the state education board for playing with their future just for sticking to its exam calendar. Students also cried that unlike other education boards, BSEB has not reduced syllabus which has added to their woes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar power plant mulls temporary closure after staff held hostage by villagers
- Bihar would be deprived of 150 MW power if the NTPC were to shut down its BTPS plant.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Without chairperson and members, Bihar women’s commission is failing victims
- The current situation only complicates the existing challenges for the commission that is already grappling with cases pending for the last several months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If cops behave like this…': Tejashwi Yadav visits murdered IndiGo manager's kin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar top cop reviews Indigo manager murder case in Patna, breakthrough expected
- The DGP said the police had got some important clues after interrogating several persons and is expecting to work the case out, soon. The DGP also said that contract killers were employed to kill Rupesh Kumar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Multi post EVMs to be used in Bihar panchayat polls for the first time
- The use of EVMs in rural polls in Bihar is going to take place for the first time but many other states, namely Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, have used voting machines for panchayat polls held in the last few years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar LIC office under lens for selling insurance policy to Afghan national
- LIC policy was soled to the Afghan national based on forged documents. Besides the birth certificate, proof of residence and a photograph are needed to open an insurance policy with the LIC.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kidnappers used 20 different phone numbers to dodge police, caught in 24hrs
- A police team led by the district intelligence unit (DIU) in-charge, Santosh Kumar Verma, cracked the case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
62% turnout on day 1 of vaccination drive in Bihar, tepid response to Covaxin
- As many as 18,122 beneficiaries out of a target of 29,240 across 301 session sites got the first dose of the vaccine in Bihar on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don’t fear, it’s safe,' says sanitary staff who gets first vaccine jab in Bihar
- 35-year-old Babu was the first to receive the jab among 4.64 lakh healthcare workers in Bihar on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Helpless and tired’: Tejashwi attacks Bihar CM after he loses his cool
- Kumar on Friday while speaking to reporters lost his cool at those who questioned him regarding the state of law and order in Bihar citing the death of IndiGo Patna station manager Rupesh Singh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Congress vows not to let farm laws take effect; march to support farmers
- Congress workers raised slogan against the Central government over its reluctance to repeal the farm laws, which protesting farmers fear would make them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish Fumes as journalists question him on murder case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox