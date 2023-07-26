Bihar headmaster clicks photos of female teacher asleep during inspection, thrashed

A headmaster in Bihar’s Supaul district was on Tuesday thrashed by two people after he clicked photos of a female teacher who was allegedly sleeping in her class.

Representational. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The headmaster was conducting a surprise inspection when the incident took place at Urdu Middle School in Jhakhargadh under Chhatapur police station.

The headmaster, Md Rais Alam, said he along with Janardan Ram of Primary School Rampur Siddiki were conducting inspections as per directives of the government when the class IV teacher Sajida Khatun was allegedly found sleeping.

“We tried to wake her up and when she didn’t, I clicked her photos on the mobile phone,” the headmaster said, adding “soon after that, she woke up and started hurling abuses at us”.

Later, the headmaster left for the block resource centre (BRC) to lodge a complaint with the block education officer. “I was about to reach BRC when two of her relatives stopped me and thrashed me badly,” the headmaster alleged. “They also snatched my mobile phone and bike’s key.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later locals rushed him to Chhatapur primary health centre (PHC) where he received treatment. He lodged an FIR at the Chhatapur police station demanding action against the accused. Station house officer (SHO) Ram Ikbal Paswan said, “We have lodged an FIR and probe is underway.”

Block education officer Prabha Kumari confirmed the incident and said, “We have started a probe and suitable action will be taken against the guilty after the probe.” The female teacher in question could not be contacted for comments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON