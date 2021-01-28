Bihar home department makes 1st move to remove dead wood from government offices
- The committees will meet every year in June and December to deliberate on the proposals to retire identified 'ineffficient' officials.
In keeping with Nitish Kumar government’s announcement in July last year to compulsorily retire inefficient government employees over 50 years of age, the state home ministry, headed by the chief minister, has taken the lead and set up high-level committees to implement the order in its own jurisdiction.
The first committee to be headed by the additional chief secretary of the home department will deal with Group-A employees. The committee also comprises secretary, special secretary and the home department’s chief vigilance official.
The second committee, to be headed by secretary of the home department, will identify the dead wood from amongst the Group B, C and D employees. It will also comprise joint secretary-cum-chief vigilance official and the additional secretary.
The meetings of the committee will be called every year in June and December to deliberate on the proposals to retire identified officials in the light of the notification issued last year by the general administrative department (GAD). All the offices and directorates under the home department have also been asked to set up such committees at their level.
Last year, GAD had asked the departments to hold a yearly screening committee meeting to review performance of officials and employees above 50 years of age, to find those unfit to discharge their duties or to remain in service.
The notification stated that the decision on compulsory retirement would also take into consideration the work done by the employees in the past years. However, it had generated a lot of political heat ahead of elections, with the Opposition making it a big issue. It remains to be seen how other departments act on the notification issued last year.
Taking a serious note of poor results in matric and intermediate exams in 2017, the government had announced to compulsorily retire non-performing headmasters, teachers and education department officials above the age of 50 years. However, it was not implemented on the ground.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No respite for Bihar from cold conditions till weekend: Weather department
- Patna and Gaya recorded a maximum temperature of 16.1°C and 16.8°C respectively, eight notches below the season’s normal, according to the weather department forecast.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar home department makes 1st move to remove dead wood from government offices
- The committees will meet every year in June and December to deliberate on the proposals to retire identified 'ineffficient' officials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress in charge for Bihar meets party workers during padyatra to revive party
- The padyatra also assumes significance since Das had hinted that the state party unit would be revamped and prominent and popular leaders will be given responsibilities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RJD plans to contest assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish cabinet expansion: Bhupendra Yadav’s Patna visit raises hopes
- A senior BJP leader said that the matter would be amicably resolved soon as it was in the interest of all NDA allies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar’s ‘Pakadua Vivah’: A tradition still prevalent among upper castes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: AICC Bihar in-charge to take out procession in Patna today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Bihar, ‘Kamalam’ has been helping farmers earn a decent livelihood for years now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: 1-month notice period clause for contractual employees triggers row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eight Bihar cops injured in attack by men involved in illicit liquor trade
- At least two police vehicles were damaged in the incident which took place around 7pm on Saturday in the West Champaran district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RJD led Opposition plans massive human chain against farm laws on Jan 30
- RJD state president Jagdanand Singh has already directed party’s district presidents to mobilise workers for the event.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar’s Congress in charge’s task cut out amid murmurs of split
- Many Congress leaders believe that the new All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar, Bhakta Charan Das, will have a difficult time renewing the organisation in the face of factional feuds in the state unit and a fear of split.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Objectionable’ social media posts against Nitish govt now a crime in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Talibani’: Opposition slams Nitish Kumar over order against offensive posts
- A directive by the Bihar police said it was imperative that appropriate action should be taken against persons putting social media posts having offensive or abusive tenor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar sand mafia attacks NHAI toll plaza staff for stopping overloaded trucks
- The sand mafia in Bihar was highly frustrated after the state government’s recent ban on transportation of sand and stone chips, by trucks with 14 or more wheels, to prevent overloading.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox