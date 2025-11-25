Bihar home minister warns of action on mafias and social media curbs

Bihar’s new home minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday warned action on criminals and mafias in the state regardless of their clout and connections, adding that the state machinery will also intensify the monitoring of social media as nobody could be given the freedom to vitiate the atmosphere through unsubstantiated or provocative posts. Bihar deputy chief minister and home minister Samrat Chaudhary addresses a press conference in Patna on Tuesday. (ANI)

He said this after interacting with the police top brass for the first time after taking charge. He said that the focus of the police in the state would be on maintaining the rule of law established by chief minister Nitish Kumar and create a sense of fear in the minds of anti-socials through multiple initiatives. “We will improve and strengthen it further,” he said.

Choudhary said that mafiosi of any kind -- be they related to land, sand or liquor -- would not be spared and dealt with sternly. “They would be identified and face the law, irrespective of their clout and connection. The police have already identified 400 persons who have amassed huge property through illegal means,” he added.

He said that the need to introduce curbs on social media and communication through mobile phones has been warranted because of criminal syndicates taking advantage of them from behind the bars. “Prisons are often the places from where crime syndicates are run and all kinds of heinous criminal activities are carried out. That needs to be checked through strict surveillance and by fixing accountability for access to mobile phones in jails,” he said.

He said that the police and jail authorities have been instructed to find out how mobile phones reach inside the jail. “It should not happen. Even provision of outside food to jail inmates is restricted to those needing it in medical advice and it cannot and should not be relaxed to create room for wrong doings,” he added.

Choudhary said that the units of Special Task Force (STF) would be stationed in all the districts to keep an eye on organised crime. “Efforts will be made to ensure the presence of Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in all the districts,” he added.

The home minister said that pink mobile vans of Anti-Romeo Squads would be stationed outside and around colleges to prevent untoward cases of eve-teasing.

Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar said that a proposal would soon be sent for purchase of scooties for patrolling as pink mobile squads in congested areas and narrow lanes.