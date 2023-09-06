Bihar govt urges union commerce ministry to allocate four SEZs

Bihar industries minister Samir Kumar Mahaseth has requested the Union commerce ministry to allocate at least four special economic zones (SEZs) in Bihar paving the way for fresh investment opportunities. Bihar industries minister Samir Kumar Mahaseth he has sent a letter to the Centre for allocating at least four SEZs. (Twitter | Samir Kumar Mahaseth)

Talking to the media persons in Madhubani, the minister said that he has sent a letter to the central government for allocating at least four SEZs in Bihar to help the state become a new investment destination.

“Entrepreneurs are looking up towards Bihar with a lot of hope after the announcement of new policies for textile, leather and other sectors. However, creation of the SEZ would simply give an extra boost to the industries department’s bid to make the state next investment destination,” said the minister.

Also Read: Work from home allowed in India in SEZs for maximum of a year

Officials of the minister’s cell said that the minister in the letter to the commerce ministry had requested for allocation of four SEZ including those in Bodh Gaya, Fatuha in Patna, Muzaffarpur and Bhagalpur.

“I along with officials of the department have met the officials of railway, civil aviation and commerce ministries at the Centre a few months ago in this regard. We will go again to meet the ministers in this regard next month,” said Mahaseth.

A senior official of the industries department said that Bihar was not allotted a single SEZ out of over 400 sanctioned throughout the country.

“Investors are coming in good numbers, but some of them go in hibernation mode after realising that the state does not have any SEZ,” said the official, adding that they planned a mega investors’ meeting in December this year.

Bihar Industries Association (BIA) has also been demanding allocation of the SEZs in the state.

“SEZ has been very much on the agenda with every meeting we have with the Central government officers. But now as the state industries minister has taken up the issue, the association is sure that it would yield positive results,” said BIA president Arun Kumar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Subhash Pathak Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand. ...view detail