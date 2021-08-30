Bihar: JD(U) bid to project Nitish as ‘PM material’ a move to counter BJP

The ruling Janata Dal (United)’s fresh bid to project Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar as “PM material” through a resolution at its national council meeting in Patna on Sunday has once again fuelled speculation about its rift with ally Bharatiya Janata Party and its plans for the future.

It’s not clear whether Kumar is really eyeing the top post in the country or it is just a move aimed at browbeating BJP, the senior partner in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, where fault lines have surfaced of late.

The resolution put up by JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh on Sunday had said that Kumar had all the qualities of becoming PM but was not in race for the top post. The resolution said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding the top post and is a candidate of the NDA for the premiership in the 2024 parliamentary polls too.

JD(U)’s national general secretary K C Tyagi has said the resolution was aimed at dispelling confusion that Kumar was eyeing the top post. National parliamentary board Upendra Kushwaha, however, reiterated that Kumar is a “PM material” and the same has to be acknowledged.

“The resolution has been brought to dispel confusion about the subject of Kumar being a PM candidate. But whatever one wants to take away from this is their choice,” Tyagi said on Sunday.

On Monday, however, he reiterated that PM Modi will be the NDA’s candidate for the top post.

Political insiders say BJP has started flexing muscles as a senior ally after the 2020 assembly polls, in which the party outperformed JD(U) for the first time in Bihar, and is no longer content with playing second fiddle in the coalition, which Kumar’s party has sensed all too well.

In his latest move, Nitish Kumar recently led an 11-member all-party delegation from Bihar to meet the Prime Minister to press for a caste enumeration in Census 2021, which the union government had ruled out earlier. The delegation included Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tajashwi Yadav, who is the leader of Opposition in Bihar and Kumar’s arch political rival.

JD(U) has also sought to put BJP on the back foot with demand for a coordination committee in the NDA both at the Centre and in Bihar. “A coordination committee in the NDA both at a national and state level would help in sorting out matters within the alliance and also put a check on unwarranted statements issued by leaders,” Tyagi said.

Observers are of the view that projecting Kumar as a PM candidate suits JD(U)’s interests of expanding the party’s footprint in other states and also leaves enough room for the 70-year-old veteran to explore new alliance options, mainly with the Congress or other regional parties, ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls.

“At a time when west Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is trying to fill in as a probable PM candidate by rallying regional forces, it’s obvious the Bihar chief minister has some similar plans in days to come. The resolution at the national council meeting on Kumar having qualities of becoming PM is an indication, though in a subtle manner,” said a senior NDA leader, wishing not to be quoted.

Meanwhile, the state BJP leadership was circumspect in its reaction over JD(U)’s national executive adopting a unanimous resolution on Kumar having the qualities to become PM.

“This was a JD(U) meeting and passing a resolution is its internal matter. All parties express their aspirations about their leaders. It is nothing new. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is steering the NDA in Bihar and the government. We are all working under his leadership to make Bihar a developed state and BJP respects leaders of its allies. BJP does not interfere in other party’s affairs. Such things are done by parties like RJD and others,” said Nikhil Anand, state party spokesperson.