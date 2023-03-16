Bihar: Judicial officers allegedly assaulted by two persons, both arrested

Two judicial officers were allegedly assaulted and strangled by two persons near a petrol pump at Sasaram city in Bihar on Tuesday night.

Both the judicial officers were sub-judge cum additional chief judicial magistrates in Sasaram district court.

Both the judicial officers were sub-judge cum additional chief judicial magistrates in Sasaram district court.

According to the police complaint, sub judge Ram Chandra Prasad along with sub judge Devesh Kumar had gone to a petrol pump near Beda to fill up fuel.

They parked the car near the petrol pump and were purchasing some goods when two men on a bike allegedly attacked and damaged the judge’s car.

When the judicial officers objected, one of the accused pulled out the key of the car and both started to assault them. Timely intervention by people nearby helped rescue the judicial officers, police said.

Sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Sasaram, Santosh Kumar Rai said a case for assault and murder attempt has been registered against the petrol pump owner and his accomplice.

Both were arrested and sent to jail on Wednesday.

Lawyer’s association’ president Rajesh Kumar expressed serious concerns over the attack on judicial officers and raised questions on the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the district headquarters town.