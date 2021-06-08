Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar madrasa’s roof collapses in a mysterious explosion, probe ordered
patna news

Bihar madrasa’s roof collapses in a mysterious explosion, probe ordered

The roof of a madrasa in Bihar’s Banka district collapsed on Tuesday morning following a mysterious explosion which also damaged nearby buildings but didn’t cause any deaths
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Police say the explosion originated on the ground floor and cracked the madrasa walls and roof, which collapsed moments later. HT Photo

The roof of a madrasa in Bihar’s Banka district collapsed on Tuesday morning following a mysterious explosion which also damaged nearby buildings but didn’t cause any deaths. No arrests have been made yet but a probe has been ordered into the incident, which has triggered tension in the locality.

The explosion is suspected to have taken place at 8 am inside a room in the Navtolia madrasa building under the Town police station area. Police said their first impressions suggested it could have been caused by gelatine- an explosive combination of chemicals.

More than ten persons were present in the madrasa at the time of the explosion, which, according to police, likely took place in a room locked for several days and was heard far and wide. Police say the explosion originated on the ground floor and cracked the madrasa walls and roof, which collapsed moments later. The resultant shock waves also broke several glass windows in the neighbourhood.

Besides the Banka police, a bomb squad, a dog squad and anti-terrorism squads (ATS) visited the spot. Cops said they have not ruled out any theory including suggestions that it could have originated outside the madrasa or could have been caused by an LPG cylinder; apart from the one which suggested it was caused by possible explosive substances stored in the locked room.

Banka police chief (SP) Arvind Kumar Gupta said a forensic team has picked up samples from the site and will soon provide its preliminary opinion. “We are waiting,” said Gupta, while visiting the site.

A case of criminal conspiracy, negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance was registered against unknown persons under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Section-5 of the Explosive Act. Bihar home department has ordered an intensive probe into the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Hospital staff go beyond duties, groom Covid patients at Ganjam, Odisha

Paleontologists unearth one of the largest new species of dinosaur in Australia

World Oceans Day 2021: Odisha sand artist’s stunning sculpture wows netizens

Overwhelmed kitty can’t decide where to put his new toy. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
National Best Friends Day 2021
World Oceans Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP