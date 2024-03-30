Bihar man on the run after killing wife, daughters, found dead on railway track

A 50-year-old man, who had been on the run after killing his wife and three minor daughters by slitting their throats, allegedly died by suicide in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Friday late night, police said. Police said the man appeared to have died by suicide by jumping on the railway track hours after committing the crime. (Representative Image)

East Champaran superintendent of police (SP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra on Saturday said the body of the man, identified as Idu Miyan, was recovered in a mutilated condition on a railway track between Sagauli and Ramgarhwa railway stations on Friday late night.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“He appears to have died by suicide by jumping on the railway track hours after committing the crime,” said the SP, who had announced a reward of ₹15,000 on his head.

Idu Miyan was on run after killing his wife Afreen Khatoon, 40, and his three minor daughters at his Bawariya village house under Paharpur police station area of East Champaran around Thursday midnight, after he was released on bail from a prison in Uttar Pradesh on charges of killing his another daughter, police said.

Mohammad Mustakim, sub inspector (SI), Government Railway Police (GRP), Sagauli, said the body of the deceased was identified on the basis of the Aadhar card recovered. “A case (1/24) has been registered with GRP Sagauli,” the SI said.

The East Champaran police on Saturday clarified that Idu Mian was arrested in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 on charges of throwing his daughter, who was 16 at the time, by pushing her off a moving train near Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh. Idu was booked for murder and served a prison sentence of five years in that case. He was released on bail in 2022, officials said.

On Thursday night, he and his wife got into an argument over her “failure to give him a male child”, police said quoting the family’s neighbours.

In a fit of rage, Idu attacked Afreen with a sharp-edged weapon and then slit her throat with a knife. The deceased, Afreen, and her daughters Arbun Khatun (15), Shabrun Khatun (12) and Shahzadi Khatun (9), were found on Friday at their house in a pool of blood, with deep cuts on their throats, police said.

The incident reportedly came to light when their neighbours spotted blood on the floor outside their house, police officials said.

Ranjan Kumar, sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Areraj said, “Idu had married twice. His first wife, who bore him two sons, died long ago. Afreen was his second wife with whom he had five daughters”. The eldest daughter is married, but neither the police nor the officials could verify the whereabouts of the sons or the eldest daughter.