Bihar man resists robbery attempt. They douse him with petrol, set him on fire

The Bihar man was set on fire to punish him for resisting their attempt to rob him of his belongings outside the railway station in Munger
Ravi Kumar, the 34-year-old who died after fighting off a group of robbers, sustained 90% burns, a hospital staffer said.
Updated on Jul 19, 2022 03:34 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar

PATNA: A 34-year-old man on his way to his village in Bihar was burnt alive by a group of unidentified persons for resisting an attempt to rob him moments after he alighted from the train in Munger district on Tuesday morning.

In flames, the man ran back into Munger’s Dasrathpur railway station at about 3am and told the station master about the incident. The railway official and Railway Protection Force personnel took the man, identified by the police as Ravi Kumar, to the local Dharhara health centre. Ravi Kumar was later shifted to the Munger Sadar hospital but did not survive.

Nurse Premlata, who was at the hospital’s emergency ward when Ravi Kumar was brought in at about 5am, said the victim had about 90% burns. Sub-inspector Mukund Kumar Nirala from the Kotwali police station came to the hospital to record his statement but he died during treatment, she said.

Police said Ravi Kumar mentioned some details about the incident to hospital staffers and the station master before he died.

A native of Phulka village in Munger’s Dharhara area, Ravi Kumar had been working for a private company for the last four years in Jamshedpur with his wife and two children. His father, a retired railway employee lives in Himachal Pradesh with his elder son and wife.

Dharhara SHO Rohit Kumar Singh said a case was registered and the spot was inspected adding further investigation is underway.

