Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar MLA’s picture in undergarments on train goes viral
patna news

Bihar MLA’s picture in undergarments on train goes viral

The passengers alleged Kumar took off his clothes in front of women passengers and created a ruckus, abused them and also threatened to shoot them when they objected
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Representational Image. (HT archive)

A picture purportedly showing Narendra Kumar, a lawmaker of Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United), moving on a New Delhi-bound train in undergarments has gone viral on social media. It was widely circulated after Kumar was accused of threatening fellow passengers when some of them objected as he went to the washroom in undergarments. The passengers alleged Kumar took off his clothes in front of women passengers and created a ruckus, abused them and also threatened to shoot them when they objected.

Patna resident Munder Shah, who was travelling with his mother on the train, said Kumar got into heated arguments with his fellow passengers and some of them pulled the alarm chain while others recorded his misbehaviour.

Also Read | Social leaders out of syllabus, Bihar varsity asked to make amends after row

Rajesh Kumar, the chief public relations officer of East Central Railway, said the matter was sorted out when the train’s escort party and travelling ticket examiners pacified the passengers.

Kumar was later shifted to another coach even as the train was stopped briefly at Dildarnagar because of the ruckus, said an official.

Railway Protection Force inspector (Dildarnagar) Sanjiv Kumar said no action was initiated as no one lodged any complaint.

RELATED STORIES

Kumar claimed he was in a hurry to go to the toilet because of an upset stomach. He added he had to rush in his undergarments while insisting that no women passengers were travelling on his coach.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Talab Bachao Abhiyan in Bihar expresses concern over ‘beautification’ of pond on LNMU campus

Bihar panchayat polls hit rural job schemes

Bihar: Second raid against suspended DSP in DA case

Stadiums in Bihar: No boundary walls, water stream on ground
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP