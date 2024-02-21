Bihar: Nine killed, six injured in road accident in Lakhisarai

At least nine people were killed, and six others sustained injuries when an auto-rickshaw had a head-on collision with a speeding truck on the Lakhisarai-Sikandra state highway near Bihrarura village in Lakhisarai district on Wednesday. Representative image.

Police suspect the incident occurred when the truck driver lost control and rammed into the auto-rickshaw, carrying 14 passengers, that was coming from the opposite direction.

Police said eight of them died on the spot while one, identified as driver Manoj Kumar, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Eight out of the nine deceased were residents of Jamalpur in Munger district and were on the way to Lakhisarai station from Sikandra village after a wedding function. The victims are said to be caterers.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 1.30am when the truck tried to overtake a vehicle.

Both the vehicles were travelling at a high speed as traffic was thin at midnight. The police and rescue personnel had a tough time pulling out the injured from the mangled vehicle. The auto-rickshaw was crushed due to the impact of the collision.

“Six injured were referred to Patna medical college and hospital,” said deputy superintendent of Lakhisarai Sadar hospital, Rakesh Kumar, adding that their condition is critical.

An eyewitness who called the ambulance and informed the police said, “Never seen such an incident. I was shell-shocked.”

“After the preliminary inquiry, it appears that the truck driver’s speeding was the reason for the accident,” Amit Kumar, the SHO of Ramgarh Chowk police station, said.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar has conveyed condolences to the family members and instructed officials to offer the best medical services to the injured.