Bihar: Nitish Kumar govt not fulfilling promises, says sympathiser CPI-ML

The CPI-ML(Liberation), which has 12 MLAs in the Bihar assembly and is a supporter of the ruling grand alliance led by chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), has expressed disappointment with the dispensation for “not fulfilling its promises” made to people.

Addressing a press conference in state capital Patna on Wednesday, CPI-ML(Liberation) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said the Bihar government, having raised high hopes among people after its formation in August this year, failed to take tangible steps for the appointment of teachers, causing discontent among youths.

“Like the previous BJP-JD(U) government, police atrocities against the poor and the homeless are continuing, with many instances of poor people being displaced in the name of anti-encroachment drives without being given alternative accommodation,” he said, adding that the recent bypoll results not giving GA a big advantage was a reflection of the growing disillusionment of people towards the new government.

“The GA government has to take concrete steps to fulfill its promises,” he said.

The CPI-ML is not officially a part of the Nitish Kumar government despite extending support.

Responding to the Supreme Court order upholding reservation to economic weaker sections among upper castes, Bhattacharya said the verdict was against the tenets of reservation for backward classes. “The state government should now consider increasing the quota for backward classes and oppressed sections,” he said.

He also announced that his party will organise its congregation in Patna from February 15-20 next year. “We will hold a rally on February 15 at Gandhi Maidan in Patna,” he said.

