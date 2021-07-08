Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: Online nomination allowed for panchayat poll candidates
patna news

Bihar: Online nomination allowed for panchayat poll candidates

The State Election Commission (SEC) has decided to allow candidates for panchayat polls to file their nomination papers either through online or in conventional method, as was done in assembly elections last year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic
By Anirban Guha Roy, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 08:48 PM IST
HT Image

The State Election Commission (SEC) has decided to allow candidates for panchayat polls to file their nomination papers either through online or in conventional method, as was done in assembly elections last year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The candidates will be allowed to take only one proposer and one vehicle to during the nomination process to the returning officer’s office.

As per guidelines issued by the SEC for panchayat polls amid the pandemic, all voters would be screened through thermal scanners and voters not wearing masks would be fined 50 as per provisions of Bihar Epidemic Diseases Covid-19 Regulation, 2020.

Like the last assembly polls, all voters would be given hand gloves for pressing the EVM button and signing at the voters’ register. Hand sanitisers and help desk would be available at all booths.

The guidelines state that voters having temperature above normal would be asked to come at the last hour of polling and provided tokens to cast their votes. There are 1.14 lakh polling stations in the panchayat polls and maximum number of voters in each polling station has been capped to 850.

The total number of voters in panchayat polls is around 6 crore. During the last polls, 10 lakh candidates were in fray for 2.58 lakh posts.

As per the guidelines, candidates would have to ensure social distancing norms at the venues earmarked to hold election meetings and the number of attendees would be fixed by district officials as per norms of the state disaster authority.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

70-year-old man cycles to people in need amid pandemic in Hyderabad

Owner’s reunion with dog after a decade may leave you teary-eyed

Rashid Khan gives a golf-related twist to MS Dhoni's helicopter shot. Watch

Raveena Tandon posts ‘my house has become like Dr Dolittle’s home’. Here’s why
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP