Bihar plans new law to regulate use of ground water

The Bihar government is planning new legislation for the judicious use and conservation of groundwater due to declining levels across the state, officials in the minor water resources department said. They said drafting of the law is already in process and a comprehensive policy on this regard will also soon be rolled out.

Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary. (HT Photo)

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Officials said the major highlight of the new legislation will be forming the district groundwater authority, which will assess and manage groundwater in both rural and urban areas. Under the new legislation, groundwater users—both individuals and households—will need a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the authority to use water from tube wells and submersible pumps.

Confirming the formulation of new draft law, secretary, minor water resources department, B Kartikey Dhanji, said that the new legislation is being drafted to address all issues which were not covered under the existing Bihar Ground Water (Regulation and Control of Development and Management) Act, 2006.

“The NOC would be given by concerned authorities, which will be mentioned in the new legislation. The drafting of the new legislation is still in process, and there will be many new changes for better management and conservation of groundwater in the state,” the secretary said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials in the department said there would be changes in the processes for groundwater extraction at the state level. They said a state-level authority will replace the existing system of getting permission for such usage from the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) to allow or bar groundwater use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials in the department said there would be changes in the processes for groundwater extraction at the state level. They said a state-level authority will replace the existing system of getting permission for such usage from the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) to allow or bar groundwater use. {{/usCountry}}

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On Monday, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary directed minor water resources officials to frame a comprehensive policy for groundwater management, conservation and regulation due to growing concern over declining water tables in many districts. He also directed them to protect groundwater levels for future generations through rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, and other initiatives.

In some districts, including central and southern parts of the state, declining groundwater levels have been a major challenge for the government, although many initiatives for recharging aquifer levels have shown some positive results in recent years, officials said.

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The CM also directed top department officials to prioritize completing the framing of the proposed legislation for groundwater regulation and conservation, named the Bihar Ground Water (Management and Regulation) Act, 2026.

Officials said there is a chance the new legislation may come up for passage in the state assembly and legislative council for enactment during the upcoming monsoon session.