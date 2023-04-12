Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar's Patna airport receives bomb threat, search operation underway

Bihar's Patna airport receives bomb threat, search operation underway

ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Apr 12, 2023 03:28 PM IST

A bomb disposal unit is conducting a search operation at the airport grounds in response to the call, police have said.

A search operation was initiated at Patna's Jayprakash Narayan Airport after an unidentified caller made a bomb threat, police said on Wednesday.

A search operation is being carried out at Patna airport in Bihar following the bomb threat.(ANI)
"A bomb threat call was received at Patna Airport. Based on the information, Airport Bomb Threat Assessment Committee found the call to be non-specific. The state BDDS team carried out checks", Patna Airport Director said.

More details on the incident are awaited.

In July last year, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6e 2126) was reportedly grounded at Patna airport after a passenger claimed that he had a bomb in his bag.

The bomb squad and police who were at the spot conducted an inspection after a man reportedly claimed a bomb was in his baggage. His bag was checked further but no bomb was found.

The passenger has been detained and the plane is being checked further. All passengers were safely deboarded from the Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6e 2126) at Patna airport.

