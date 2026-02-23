Bihar shuts down open meat shops near schools and temples

Barely a week after announcing a statewide ban on meat, fish and poultry from unlicensed outlets, Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha — who also looks after urban development — said on Monday that city and town bodies have now been told to shut down such shops operating near schools, temples and other crowded public places. An open meat shop at a pavement in Patna

Sinha, speaking to journalists just a day earlier, had gone a step further, linking open sale and consumption of non-vegetarian food to “violent tendencies” among young people and children.

As announced, principal secretary of the urban development and housing department, Vinay Kumar, on Saturday sent letters to all municipal commissioners, executive officers of nagar parishads and nagar panchayats across the state, ordering them to strictly enforce licensing rules and put an immediate end to illegal and open sales.

In the official missive, Kumar pointed out that many urban bodies were turning a blind eye to shops running without permission — a clear violation of Section 345 of the Bihar Municipal Act, 2007. “Meat is being sold openly in unhygienic conditions, dead animals are displayed in full public view, and these outlets are sitting right next to religious places, schools and busy public spots,” the letter notes. It directs officials to issue fresh licences only after proper verification and to seal unlicensed shops straightaway under Section 345(4).

The orders draw their teeth from the detailed Patna Nagar Nigam (Meat, Fish or Poultry Sale) Licensing Rules, 2014. These rules lay down everything from hygiene standards and location restrictions to mandatory display of licences and regular inspections. Violators risk heavy fines, sealing of premises and cancellation of permits.

Back in the Legislative Council last week, Sinha had already spelled it out: “There will now be a complete ban on selling meat openly anywhere in urban areas. Getting a licence under Section 345 is compulsory.” He added, “Open sale harms public health and creates a mess. So that no one’s sentiments are hurt, sales will happen only inside licensed shops as per the rules.”

Talking about the bigger picture, Sinha described the move as the “new government’s new initiative” that shows “the changing face of Bihar”. In a meeting with intellectuals, he said the decision was taken after listening to concerns raised during public welfare dialogues. “We have no issue with anyone’s food habits,” he stressed, “but we cannot allow social harmony or feelings of purity to be hurt. Strict steps are needed so that no one’s emotions are injured and the surroundings stay clean.”

The crackdown mirrors similar hygiene and licensing drives seen in other states and comes just months after the BJP-led NDA stormed back to power in the last assembly polls. Officials say enforcement will be immediate in towns and cities, with teams already told to carry out surprise checks and shift or shut down erring vendors.