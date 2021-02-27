Bihar to begin registration for 3rd phase of Covid-19 vaccination from March 1

Registration for the third-phase of the Covid-19 vaccination, targeting around 1.60 crore people, in Bihar will begin from March 1. This phase will include people ageing 60 years and above and those in the 45-59-year age group with serious co-morbidities.

The earliest slots of vaccination are available from March 2, depending on when the CoWIN 2.0 portal goes live, said health officials on Saturday.

It will take a minimum of 24 hours to get a person inoculated after the registration once the portal goes live.

“We may have a dry run on Sunday before the CoWIN 2.0 portal goes live. The dry run planned for Saturday did not take place because of technical issues,” said Manoj Kumar, executive director of the State Health Society, Bihar.

The government has fixed a price of ₹250 per dose for those inoculating at private health facilities, while the vaccine will be administered free of cost at public health facilities.

“Those who want to be vaccinated at private centres have to pay an administrative charge of ₹100 in addition to the vaccine cost of ₹150 per dose,” he added.

Any complaint about a private health centre overcharging people for vaccination can be registered on 104. The government will then initiate action to disempanel the facility from the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), also referred to as the Ayushman Bharat, or the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) — the two benchmarks for private facilities to be enrolled as a session site (vaccination centre).

The government has made Aadhaar and mobile number mandatory for vaccination as it would be based on the one-time password (OTP).

“We shall not allow any other government identity other than Aadhaar barring exceptional cases. One mobile number can be used to register a maximum of four family members, provided some of the mandatory fields, other than the name of father, husband and address, were different,” said Kumar.

The state health department has identified 750 health facilities, including 50 private centres for the first day of the upcoming phase of vaccination. Bihar has a total of 258 private facilities which qualify as vaccination centres.

“To begin with, we will have at least one private centre per district (Bihar has 38 districts) and nine in Patna. We plan to scale up the number of facilities to 1,000 by March 15 and have 1,200 centres between March 16 and 31. We further plan to get the number up to 1,500 between April 1 and 15 and eventually up to 1,600 between April 16 and 30, depending upon the response of the people,” added Kumar.

A person seeking to enrol for vaccination, either through the CoWIN portal or the Ayushman Bharat app, will have the option to choose the date and time slot for vaccination at a convenient centre. They will, however, have no choice to choose from the two vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin which are approved by the Drug Controller General of India.

Those who fail to turn up for vaccination after registration will have the option to re-register after cancelling the previous registration. This also means that one person will not be able to simultaneously enrol at different centres.

Beneficiaries will also have the option to choose a different session site for the second dose of the two-dose vaccination cycle after 28 days of the first shot - taking the first dose at a private centre and the second dose at a public facility.

Healthcare workers and frontline workers, who comprise the priority group, will have to pay the requisite fee of ₹250 per dose of vaccination if they wanted to get themselves vaccinated at a private health facility after March 1, said Manoj Kumar, executive director, State Health Society, Bihar.

“We have vaccinated 85 per cent of healthcare workers (HCWs) while the exercise of administering the first dose of vaccine to frontline workers (FLWs) will end on March 6. They will now have to pay for the vaccine if they want to get themselves inoculated at a private facility after March 1,” said Kumar.

Bihar has registered 4.68 lakh HCWs and 2.71 lakh FLWs. Of them, 3,99,831 HCWs had taken the first dose and 79,212 the second dose of vaccine. In the case of FLWs, 1,60,496 had taken the first dose. Bihar has so far received 23,33,880 doses of the vaccine of which 6,64,650 had been consumed.