Fake Co-Win site surfaces as Centre is all set to open registration for vaccines
The Centre on Saturday flagged a fake website impersonating as the official Co-Win website ahead of the second phase of vaccination in which prospective beneficiaries will be allowed to register themselves for vaccination.
Accommodating this feature, Co-Win 2.0 will be unveiled on March 1 when the second phase kicks off. But before that a fake website has surfaced, the Centre alerted on Saturday asking people to follow only the ministry's official handle on social media platforms for further update.
This is not the first time that fraudulent attempts have been made to tamper with the ongoing vaccination process. But as in the first phase, registration was internal, there was limited scope. Now, the registration going public, people will have to exercise extra caution against middlemen, fake site links, apps etc.
Starting from March 1, senior citizens and people between the age group of 45 and 59 with comorbidities will get vaccinated. To ramp up the process, the government has included private hospitals in this phase where vaccine shots will be given to these priority groups at ₹250.
The government has ruled out the possibility of private hospitals charging random prices for vaccines by capping the fee at maximum ₹250 per dose, which includes their service charge. It has also published the list of private hospitals which are part of the process. A list of co-morbidities has also been released by the Centre.
Apart from Co-Win registration, there will options for on-site registration in this phase where prospective beneficiaries can walk into identified Covid-19 vaccination centres and get themselves registered.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Odisha, 25 students of a technical university test Covid-19 positive
- Officials in Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology at Burla in Sambalpur district said 25 students including a girl student tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 2 days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fake Co-Win site surfaces as Centre is all set to open registration for vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Actively pursuing Airbus to begin manufacturing in India: Piyush Goyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat set for local body polls; AAP, AIMIM emerge as dark horses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social media content blocking provision not new, clarifies Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghulam Nabi Azad says 'will continue my fight for J&K statehood'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Which private hospitals are Covid-19 vaccine centres? Govt releases list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: PM Modi to address 'Mann Ki Baat' tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Squadron that carried out Balakot operation makes long-range practice strike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Balakot anniv, IAF video shows jets bombing target with Spice 2000 bombs
- The IAF’s Mirage 2000s hit three targets in Balakot with five Israeli-origin Spice 2000 bombs with penetrator warheads that allowed them to pierce through the rooftops before exploding inside to cause maximum damage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11am
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress getting weak, says Kapil Sibal at G-23 meet in Jammu
- Congress leader Kapil Sibal said the party needed the services of Ghulam Nabi Azad who recently retired from the Rajya Sabha, to strengthen it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees spike of 8,623 fresh Covid-19 cases, Mumbai cases drop to 987
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HP speaker lodges complaint against Cong MLAs for 'manhandling' Guv
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Education Minister says other countries want to implement India's NEP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox