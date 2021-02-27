Fake Co-Win site surfaces as Centre is all set to open registration for vaccines

The Centre on Saturday flagged a fake website impersonating as the official Co-Win website ahead of the second phase of vaccination in which prospective beneficiaries will be allowed to register themselves for vaccination.

Accommodating this feature, Co-Win 2.0 will be unveiled on March 1 when the second phase kicks off. But before that a fake website has surfaced, the Centre alerted on Saturday asking people to follow only the ministry's official handle on social media platforms for further update.

A website 'https://t.co/OgopT8KLTf' is impersonating the official #CoWIN website & is asking users to register for #COVID19 vaccination using mobile number.#PIBFactCheck: This is a FAKE website. Follow @MoHFW_INDIA for official information related to Covid vaccination drive. pic.twitter.com/Ul4DDCiI4R — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 27, 2021

This is not the first time that fraudulent attempts have been made to tamper with the ongoing vaccination process. But as in the first phase, registration was internal, there was limited scope. Now, the registration going public, people will have to exercise extra caution against middlemen, fake site links, apps etc.

Starting from March 1, senior citizens and people between the age group of 45 and 59 with comorbidities will get vaccinated. To ramp up the process, the government has included private hospitals in this phase where vaccine shots will be given to these priority groups at ₹250.

The government has ruled out the possibility of private hospitals charging random prices for vaccines by capping the fee at maximum ₹250 per dose, which includes their service charge. It has also published the list of private hospitals which are part of the process. A list of co-morbidities has also been released by the Centre.

Apart from Co-Win registration, there will options for on-site registration in this phase where prospective beneficiaries can walk into identified Covid-19 vaccination centres and get themselves registered.