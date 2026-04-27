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Bihar to develop 11 satellite townships under land-pooling model: Official

Bihar to develop 11 satellite townships under land-pooling model: Official

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 06:36 pm IST
PTI |
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Patna, The development of 11 proposed satellite townships in Bihar will be carried out through land-pooling under the Town Planning Scheme , a senior official said on Monday.

Bihar to develop 11 satellite townships under land-pooling model: Official

The state government on Wednesday approved the development of 11 greenfield satellite townships and imposed a moratorium on land sale, transfer, development and construction activities in these identified zones.

Talking to reporters here, Urban Development and Housing Department principal secretary Vinay Kumar said, "We are not leaving out anyone in the development process. We want to develop the townships through land-pooling under the TPS. The government will return 55 per cent of the developed land to farmers."

The Town Planning Scheme under the Bihar Urban Planning and Development Act, 2012, is a statutory land-pooling tool used to transform irregular, undeveloped land into planned urban layouts without compulsory land acquisition.

He said townships will be well-planned, and include residential, commercial and economic centres, which will catalyse a shift from agriculture-based settlements to secondary and tertiary sectors, creating jobs and increasing per capita income.

The principal secretary claimed that moratorium on the sale and purchase of land in selected pockets is aimed at checking unplanned growth and ensuring that farmers get fair value of their land.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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