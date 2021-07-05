Bihar to experience heavy rains this week, orange alert issued

Bihar is likely to experience heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning this week, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Monday.

South and south-east region of the state is likely to reel under heavy rains within 48 hours, as monsoon trough has shifted towards south Bihar, according to meteorologists.

The weather office has also issued a yellow alert for the entire state till July 9, while an orange alert has been issued for West Champaran, East Champaran, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnea, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Banka and Munger for July 7.

As per weather bulletin issued on Monday, Bhellar recorded 80mm rain, Jainagar and Brahmapur 40mm each, Kurshela 30mm, while Rupauli, Jamui and Gaunaha recorded 20mm each.

Patna Meteorological Centre has predicted widespread to fairly widespread rain across the state till July 9.

Explaining the meteorological system, weatherman Amit Sinha, said, “Southwest monsoon remained weak during past 24 hours, but weather mechanism has become favourable for high intensity rain.”

“As per numerical model and weather radar, cloud cover is marked over southern districts of the state. A monsoon trough is crossing over northwest Uttar Pradesh to Tripura via Bihar while another monsoon trough lying over northeast Bihar to south coastal Odisha. Under its influence, northern districts situated in foothills of Himalaya are likely to receive heavy rain within 48 hours”, said Sinha, adding that the central focus of rain would remain over south Bihar this week.