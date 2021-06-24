Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: Transport official in Vigilance net for graft
patna news

Bihar: Transport official in Vigilance net for graft

Sleuths from Bihar’s Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) on Thursday searched the private and official residences of Muzaffarpur’s district transport officer (DTO) who has allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 09:46 PM IST
HT Image

Sleuths from Bihar’s Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) on Thursday searched the private and official residences of Muzaffarpur’s district transport officer (DTO) who has allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Sleuths swooped on Rajnish Lal’s three flats at Kankerbagh in Patna and his official residence in Muzaffarpur and recovered over 50 lakh in cash, besides gold and silver ornaments, VIB officials said, adding that the officer had been detained and was being questioned.

They said assets worth 1.24 crore had already been seized and the amount could go higher since the searches and verification of various documents of his movable and immovable property were still underway.

Lal, a 1999-batch officer of Bihar Administrative Services (BAS), has been Muzaffarpur DTO since February 3, 2020. On March 9 this year, he was given additional charge of Chapra DTO.

In January this year, the Muzaffarpur police led by deputy superintendent of police Ram Naresh Paswan had his office after allegations that he was helping miscreants in forging fake registration papers for stolen vehicles by changing engine and chassis numbers.

During his tenure in Chapra, DTO employees allegedly collected bribes from transporters and drivers of trucks carrying illegally mined sand.

“No truck could cross Saran district without paying money to Lal. If anyone tried to escape, his men would chase down the driver and beat him to extort money with the help of local police,” said a truck driver, Satyendra Kumar, who frequently plies on the route.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens

Museum in Berlin opens kids' museum about Noah's Ark with recycled materials

Odisha man makes miniature statue of Lord Jagannath using 1475 ice-cream sticks

Siliguri man starts bamboo bottle business, generates employment
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP