Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: Two SPs among 5 officials transferred for alleged involvement in illegal sand mining
patna news

Bihar: Two SPs among 5 officials transferred for alleged involvement in illegal sand mining

The state government has transferred two IPS officers and three Bihar Administrative Officers (BAS) with immediate effect in connection with their alleged role in illegal mining cases
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 09:53 PM IST
HT Image

The state government has transferred two IPS officers and three Bihar Administrative Officers (BAS) with immediate effect in connection with their alleged role in illegal mining cases.

A notification in this regard was issued on Wednesday evening.

This comes after the state home department recently on July 9 asked Economic Offence Unit (EoU) to conduct a detailed probe against suspect government officers.

Aurangabad superintendent of police (SP) Sudhir Kumar Podika, Bhojpur SP Rakesh Kumar Dubey, sub-divisional officer (Dehri) Sunil Kumar Singh, district transport officer (DTO), Patna Purshottam and Aurangabad DTO Anil Kumar Sinha have been transferred and asked to report at their respective headquarters.

According to an official source in the home department, illegal mining business is thriving as officers in the district allegedly take no action against the guilty in the face of a strong politically backed lobby.

The transport department also transferred three motor vehicle inspectors.

Recently on July 12, altogether eighteen police officers were shifted to another range on “administrative grounds” as part of a crackdown against illegal sand mining mafia in the state following chief minister Nitish Kumar’s orders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

How this 43-year-old sarpanch made his village in UP a smart one

A snow leopard is hiding in this pic. Tweeple are struggling to see it, can you?

Blind elephant gets help from friend who guides her towards food. Watch

Happy doggo slides right into netizens’ hearts via snow covered slope. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP