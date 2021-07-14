Bihar: Two SPs among 5 officials transferred for alleged involvement in illegal sand mining

The state government has transferred two IPS officers and three Bihar Administrative Officers (BAS) with immediate effect in connection with their alleged role in illegal mining cases.

A notification in this regard was issued on Wednesday evening.

This comes after the state home department recently on July 9 asked Economic Offence Unit (EoU) to conduct a detailed probe against suspect government officers.

Aurangabad superintendent of police (SP) Sudhir Kumar Podika, Bhojpur SP Rakesh Kumar Dubey, sub-divisional officer (Dehri) Sunil Kumar Singh, district transport officer (DTO), Patna Purshottam and Aurangabad DTO Anil Kumar Sinha have been transferred and asked to report at their respective headquarters.

According to an official source in the home department, illegal mining business is thriving as officers in the district allegedly take no action against the guilty in the face of a strong politically backed lobby.

The transport department also transferred three motor vehicle inspectors.

Recently on July 12, altogether eighteen police officers were shifted to another range on “administrative grounds” as part of a crackdown against illegal sand mining mafia in the state following chief minister Nitish Kumar’s orders.