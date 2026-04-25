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Bihar: Two students found dead in separate incidents, suicide suspected

A 24-year-old woman and second year MBBS student was found dead at her private college in Kishanganj late on Friday

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 11:05 am IST
By Avinash Kumar
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Two students were found dead in separate incidents reported from Bihar’s Kishanganj and Jamui districts, police said on Saturday.

The cause of the incident can only be revealed after the postmortem report is received. (Representative file photo)

A 24-year-old woman and second year MBBS student was found dead at her private college in Kishanganj late on Friday.

Following an alert received from the hostel management, local police rushed to the hostel and shifted the deceased’s body for postmortem to the government hospital. Police registered a case and are trying to ascertain the reason of death.

“The victim was a resident of Bhojpur and was found hanging in her hostel room,” said the SDPO Mangalesh Kumar.

“An FSL team arrived at the spot, videographed the scene, collected pictures and samples,” he added.

Also Read: 23-year-old nursing officer found dead at Panchkula civil hospital

Kishanganj SP Santosh Kumar and DM Vishal Raj took stock of the situation and instructed officials to investigate from all possible aspects. Police are questioning the student’s classmates, hostel colleagues and the college administration to ascertain the cause of the incident.

The incident led to protests in the locality where family members blocked the Kuchcheri Road raising slogans against the administration.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

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