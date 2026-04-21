23-year-old nursing officer found dead at Panchkula civil hospital

A 23-year-old nursing officer was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the civil hospital in Sector 6 on Sunday night. The deceased was a native of Hisar and had been residing in Sector 31, Panchkula. (iStock)

The deceased was a native of Hisar and had been residing in Sector 31, Panchkula. She joined the civil hospital in 2024 and was on duty from 2 pm to 8 pm on the day of the incident.

She was discovered unconscious in the hospital’s changing room by a colleague shortly after her shift ended. Although she was immediately rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU), doctors were unable to revive her, said police.

Preliminary investigations revealed a syringe mark on her arm, though no other external bodily injuries were noted. Sources indicate that her mobile phone was missing from the scene.

Forensic experts thoroughly searched the changing room for any poisonous substances or medical evidence and are currently reviewing the hospital’s CCTV footage.

Police said prima facie, the case appeared to be a suicide, with the Sector 7 station house officer (SHO) confirming that no foul play had emerged thus far. The victim’s family has not levelled any allegations against anyone, and no FIR has been registered at this stage.

Dr RS Chauhan, the principal medical officer (PMO), stated that a board of five doctors was constituted to conduct the autopsy to ensure a thorough investigation. The body was subsequently handed over to her family on Monday.

The postmortem report is awaited to determine the cause of death.