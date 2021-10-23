Bihar Vidhan Sabha centenary year celebration: PM, V-P, LS Speaker likely to attend

The ongoing centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly building will feature more dignitaries and culminate after the Budget session next year.

Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended him an invitation, said he would request Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to address the legislators during the winter session.

“I have met him in this regard and I will again go to invite him. We also have plans to invite Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu for the centenary function,” he added.

Naidu will be visiting Patna next month as the chief guest at the second convocation of the Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University (RPCAU) at Pusa (Samastipur). The convocation will take place on November 8.

Sinha said that the request to the PM would be to grace the concluding function of the centenary celebration. “By then, the Shatabdi Stambh, showcasing the history of the Vidhan Sabha and the foundation stone, which was laid by the President, would also be completed. There is also a plan to set up a Vidhan Sabha museum, highlighting the journey of the House and its landmark events,” he added.

During the centenary year celebration on October 21, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also said that after President Ram Nath Kovind, the Bihar Speaker’s effort is to also invite the PM for the centenary year celebration.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly building had hosted the inaugural session of the joint Bihar and Orissa Provincial Council on February 7, 1921, under the presidency of Sir Walter Maude and addressed by then-governor Lord SP Sinha.

The inaugural function of the centenary year celebration was held on February 7 this year at the central hall of the extended Assembly building but it was restricted to a one-day event due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After the pandemic subsided, it was decided to organise functions marking 100 years of the iconic building.

