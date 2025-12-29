Bihar: 2 held in ₹2.6 cr jewellery loot case
Updated on: Dec 29, 2025 10:37 pm IST
Bihar STF and Navi Mumbai police arrested two men for a ₹2.62 crore jewelry heist, recovering gold jewelry during raids in Muzaffarpur.
A joint team of special task force (STF) Bihar and Navi Mumbai police late on Sunday night arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in loot worth ₹2.62 crore from Sangam jewellery shop in Navi Mumbai on December 22.
An STF officer said the two were arrested with gold jewellery after raids under Bela police station of Muzaffarpur district. The special team of Bihar STF, with crime branch Mumbai, arrested Ramanand Yadav alias Anand Yadav of Gorakhpur and Ramjanm Gond of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh with the jewellery.
He said an FIR was lodged with Navi Mumbai police station on December 22. The special team recovered two sets of gold necklace with locket, two gold chains, four earrings and two cell phones, said the officer
