Search
Mon, Dec 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bihar: 2 held in 2.6 cr jewellery loot case

ByMukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
Updated on: Dec 29, 2025 10:37 pm IST

Bihar STF and Navi Mumbai police arrested two men for a ₹2.62 crore jewelry heist, recovering gold jewelry during raids in Muzaffarpur.

A joint team of special task force (STF) Bihar and Navi Mumbai police late on Sunday night arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in loot worth 2.62 crore from Sangam jewellery shop in Navi Mumbai on December 22.

Bihar: 2 held in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.6 cr jewellery loot case
Bihar: 2 held in 2.6 cr jewellery loot case

An STF officer said the two were arrested with gold jewellery after raids under Bela police station of Muzaffarpur district. The special team of Bihar STF, with crime branch Mumbai, arrested Ramanand Yadav alias Anand Yadav of Gorakhpur and Ramjanm Gond of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh with the jewellery.

He said an FIR was lodged with Navi Mumbai police station on December 22. The special team recovered two sets of gold necklace with locket, two gold chains, four earrings and two cell phones, said the officer

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Patna / Bihar: 2 held in 2.6 cr jewellery loot case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A joint team from Bihar's STF and Navi Mumbai police arrested Ramanand Yadav and Ramjanm Gond for their alleged role in a ₹2.62 crore robbery at Sangam jewellery shop on December 22. The arrests, made in Muzaffarpur, led to the recovery of gold jewellery and cell phones linked to the crime, prompting an ongoing investigation.