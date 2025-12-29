A joint team of special task force (STF) Bihar and Navi Mumbai police late on Sunday night arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in loot worth ₹2.62 crore from Sangam jewellery shop in Navi Mumbai on December 22. Bihar: 2 held in ₹ 2.6 cr jewellery loot case

An STF officer said the two were arrested with gold jewellery after raids under Bela police station of Muzaffarpur district. The special team of Bihar STF, with crime branch Mumbai, arrested Ramanand Yadav alias Anand Yadav of Gorakhpur and Ramjanm Gond of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh with the jewellery.

He said an FIR was lodged with Navi Mumbai police station on December 22. The special team recovered two sets of gold necklace with locket, two gold chains, four earrings and two cell phones, said the officer