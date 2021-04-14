Bihar: Covid negative reports must for people flying in from worst-hit states

In view of the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, people coming on flights from Maharashtra, Punjab and Kerala will now have to produce a negative RT-PCR report at Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna.

Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh has sent a letter to the director of Patna airport to ensure mandatory checking of Covid-19 test reports on passengers’ arrival.

“Passengers coming from Maharashtra, Punjab and Kerala are supposed to show a negative test report, issued not late than 72 hours before one’s journey. As these states have witnessed the highest number of Covid-19 cases recently, we are keeping a strict vigil on passengers coming from there to curb the spread of Covid-19 spread. Those who fail to produce RT-PCR test will have to undergo Covid-19 test at the airport and they will be allowed to leave only after testing negative. Airlines have also been directed to inform flyers to go for 10 days of home quarantine after arrival,” he said.

At present, Patna airport operates around 85 domestic flights daily, ferrying more than 10,000 passengers on an average.

Patna airport’s director B C H Negi said the order has already been implemented and passengers coming to Patna from these states are being home quarantined for 10 days. He said all Covid-19 safety protocols are being followed at the airport and outbound passengers were being screened.

“As per guidelines issued by Airports Authority of India, all passengers are undergoing rapid antigen test upon arrival. In case, any passenger travelling from the above-mentioned states fails to furnish negative Covid-19 report, they undergo rapid antigen test at the airport. If positive, they are being sent to institutional quarantine and further medical care is being provided to them,” said an official of Patna airport.