Bike showroom manager beaten, stabbed to death in Bihar; CCTV captures attack

A 38-year-old manager of a bike showroom was allegedly beaten to death and stabbed inside the showroom in Bihar’s Darbhanga district on Friday evening, police said, adding that the attack was captured on CCTV cameras.

Police suspect the murder was the fallout of an old rivalry and have launched a manhunt for the accused. Image for representation. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

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Police suspect the murder was the fallout of an old rivalry and have launched a manhunt for the accused, a former employee of the dealership who was allegedly known to the victim.

The deceased, Mohammad Faiz, was working as the manager at a bike showroom at Chandan Patti Chowk when the attack took place around 5 pm.

According to police officers, the attackers entered the showroom while Faiz was seated at his computer and attacked him with an iron rod. CCTV footage purportedly showed the accused repeatedly striking the victim, who collapsed in his chair without resistance. The attacker allegedly returned moments later, picked up a pair of scissors from inside the showroom and stabbed Faiz multiple times in the neck before fleeing on a scooter parked outside.

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{{^usCountry}} Other employees who arrived later found Faiz and alerted the police. He was declared dead at the spot, officers said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other employees who arrived later found Faiz and alerted the police. He was declared dead at the spot, officers said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajiv Kumar said the accused had earlier worked at the same dealership and was known to the victim.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the murder was linked to an old rivalry. The accused was previously employed at the agency and had a dispute with the deceased. He will be arrested soon,” Kumar said.

Acting SSP Ashok Kumar said police were examining all possible angles. “We have received information about the crime. The reasons behind the murder are yet to be established. A thorough investigation is underway and those involved will be arrested soon,” he said.