Bike-borne criminals abduct 12-year-old girl in Bihar, demand 5 lakh

A 12-year-old girl was kidnapped by motorcycles-borne criminals from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. The abductors demanded ₹5 lakh for her safe release, officials said.

“When the 12-year-old girl was playing outside with the cousin, motorcycle-borne abductors came and kidnapped her. We suspect the involvement of some known persons,” said Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police Jayant Kant.

“We have dispatched several police teams and conducted multiple raids at different locations to trace the minor,” Kant added. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening at around 7 pm when the minor was playing outside the house with her cousin. Eyewitnesses of the incident informed that they saw motorcycle-borne armed criminals coming from the direction of Muzaffarpur-Samastipur National Highway-28. The criminals came and took the girl on their two-wheeler.

Police said that the abductors handed over a slip to the abductee’s cousin and asked her to deliver it to ‘Tiwari Ji’, the girl’s father.

Police informed that the letter was written in simple English and abductors demanded ₹5 lakh for her safe release threatening to kill her if the demand is not met.

Kant added that they don’t have any information about the location of the child. Tiwari’s friends and suspected persons near his residence are being questioned to get clues about the kidnappers. The police have also asked the family whom they suspect.

Sadar deputy superintendent of police Ram Naresh Paswan told HT that the incident took place at Sherpur village under the jurisdiction of Town police station area. The minor’s father, Chandan Tiwari, is a contractor. Tiwari filed a kidnapping case against unknown persons in connection with the abduction of her daughter under Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 369 (abducting a child under ten years), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Town police station.