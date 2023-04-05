BJP MLA carried out of Bihar assembly amid ruckus over Ram Navami clashes| Video

High drama ensued in the Bihar assembly over the recent incidents of violence in the state in wake of Ram Navami. A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA was carried out of the house by marshals after being found creating ruckus inside the House.“This is the behaviour towards the opposition. I asked the chief minister to reply in House over the attacks and killings of Hindus on Ram Navami in the state”, Jivesh Mishra, the BJP legislator who was carried out of the house, told reporters.“The Speaker took a biased action and marshalled me out of the assembly. Democracy is tarnished today”, Mishra said.

BJP MLA Jivesh Mishra carried out of the House by marshals on order of Bihar Assembly Speaker.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ruckus continued in the Bihar assembly on Wednesday over the recent incidents of violence in Biharsharif and Sasaram in which one person died and ten people were injured. Bihar parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary was interrupted by the opposition BJP which raised slogans against the ruling ‘Grand Alliance’ government. Outside the house, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar told reporters,"There is peace everywhere in the state now. We are keeping a watch on the situation at both places (Nalanda & Rohtas). It was not a failure of the administration. Some have deliberately caused this unrest as a part of the conspiracy", he said. “All this has been done deliberately. Whoever has tried to do this in Bihar Sharif, it will come to light in a few days,” the chief minister added. The BJP has been unsparing in its attack on the chief minister, accusing him of appeasement politics. "Innocent people have been killed. It seems Nitish Kumar has lost his will to govern. Nitish ji stop dreaming about becoming prime minister and instead take care of the state," senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad had told PTI yesterday.

BJP MLA Jivesh Mishra carried out of the House by marshals on order of Bihar Assembly Speaker.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life....view detail