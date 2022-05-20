You give me land, in return…: BJP’s Sushil Modi details Lalu’s ‘modus operandi’ amid CBI searches
As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out raids on properties linked with Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Modi said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president's modus operandi was to lure people seeking jobs in exchange for land.
Speaking to news agency ANI, the former deputy chief minister of Bihar called Yadav and his family a symbol of corruption in the state.
Speaking about Yadav's tenure as the Union railways minister, Modi said, "The modus operandi was – you give me land and in return, I will give a Group D job in the Railways. Here, the land was first granted in someone else's name and after five-six years, it was gifted to Yadav and his family (by the said group-D employee)."
The Rajya Sabha MP further said that Yadav owned 141 land plots and 30 flats, besides having a dozen houses, whose proof was available in 'Lalu Leela', a book written by Modi.
The CBI has registered a fresh case against Yadav and his daughter Misa in a complaint related to the alleged ‘land for railway job scam’. The scam had allegedly taken place when Lalu was the Union railways minister.
The central agency's searches on Friday were conducted at 17 locations.
The searches started around 7am and Lalu’s wife Rabri Devi, his son Tej Pratap and daughter Misa were present when the CBI team arrived at the 10, Circular Road, Rabri Devi’s residence.
The RJD called the CBI 'parrots' of the central government amid the searches.
-
Pop star or porn star? Ruckus at Gorakhpur campus over Indonesian artist Zabylla
LUCKNOW: Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a demonstration at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology Gorakhpur campus on Thursday as they alleged university has “spread obscenity” by inviting an Indonesian artist who is more of a porn star at a programme held on the campus. The university officials with the help of their students attacked them. But the university official alleged that Gorakhpur Mahanagar, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad created a ruckus.
-
Punjab Congress backs Sidhu after SC's 1-year jail order in 1988 road rage case
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday came out in support of party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been sentenced by the Supreme Court to one year in jail in a 1988 road rage case.
-
CM Bommai scraps BDA's controversial water body conversion notice after outrage
The Bengaluru Development Authority came under fire on social media when it put out a notice looking to categorise a 'water body' as residential property as there was a cartographical error in its 2015 plan. Considering the outrage it sparked by the citizens, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio himself, on Friday decided to scrap the notice. Many angry netizens took to Twitter and expressed their dissent.
-
Karnataka govt to constitute 8 task forces to monitor development in Bengaluru
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said a task force headed by a Minister will be constituted for all the eight zones in the city to monitor developmental work and to take necessary decisions in their respective jurisdictions whenever there is any emergency like heavy rains. Several areas were flooded and houses were inundated in many parts of the city following the torrential rain that lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday night and incessant rains thereafter.
-
Don’t come in large numbers to Gyanvapi this Friday, masjid committee to devotees
The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, has asked devotees not to turn up at the mosque in large numbers for the Friday prayers but to offer prayers in their respective localities. The appeal was made ahead of the Friday prayers by the committee's joint secretary SM Yasin citing the May 16 court-ordered bar on accessing the wuzu khaana (ablution tank) where a 'Shivling' was ostensibly found.
