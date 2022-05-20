You give me land, in return…: BJP’s Sushil Modi details Lalu’s ‘modus operandi’ amid CBI searches

As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out raids on properties linked with Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Modi said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president's modus operandi was to lure people seeking jobs in exchange for land.

Also Read| CBI searches against Lalu Prasad Yadav at multiple locations, RJD protests

Speaking to news agency ANI, the former deputy chief minister of Bihar called Yadav and his family a symbol of corruption in the state.

Speaking about Yadav's tenure as the Union railways minister, Modi said, "The modus operandi was – you give me land and in return, I will give a Group D job in the Railways. Here, the land was first granted in someone else's name and after five-six years, it was gifted to Yadav and his family (by the said group-D employee)."

The Rajya Sabha MP further said that Yadav owned 141 land plots and 30 flats, besides having a dozen houses, whose proof was available in 'Lalu Leela', a book written by Modi.

The CBI has registered a fresh case against Yadav and his daughter Misa in a complaint related to the alleged ‘land for railway job scam’. The scam had allegedly taken place when Lalu was the Union railways minister.

Also Read| After CBI raids Lalu Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal launches 'parrot' jibe

The central agency's searches on Friday were conducted at 17 locations.

The searches started around 7am and Lalu’s wife Rabri Devi, his son Tej Pratap and daughter Misa were present when the CBI team arrived at the 10, Circular Road, Rabri Devi’s residence.

The RJD called the CBI 'parrots' of the central government amid the searches.