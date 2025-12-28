Block technology manager missing from Friday noon

A newly-married Aryama Deepti (26), block technology manager posted with agricultural department, has been reported missing since Friday noon. Her husband Shubham, a chartered accountant in Patna, has lodged a missing case with Bakhatiyarpur police station in this regard on Saturday. Aryama Deepti

Aryama Deepti, a block technology manager with Bihar agriculture department, originally from Hanuman Nagar in Patna, was living in a rented accommodation near Bakhtiyarpur junction due to her work posting in Athmalgola block, said a police officer.

Shubham told the police that he last had a talk with her wife Deepti at around 4pm on Friday. “We talked earlier but after evening her phone was switched off. She told that she had come home at her rented home for office work and she was also busy with work. There has been no trace since then. Later, an FIR was lodged with Bakhatiyarpur police station in this regard. We just want her to come home safely,.” he said.

SHO of Bakhatiyarpur police station Dev Anand Sharma said that Shubham lodged a missing case of his wife who is block technology manager at Athmalgola block, on Saturday. “The police were exploring every angle, including possible disputes, financial pressure, or coercion,” the SHO said.

SHO said that the police were procuring call details of Dipti and are reviewing CCTV footage, checking call records, and questioning neighbours, he added.

Family members told the police that Dipti was posted in the Athmagola block and she was married almost one month ago “Deepti had travelled to Nepal with her husband after their wedding. After returning, she went on duty to Bakhtiyarpur. Shubham and Deepti had an arranged marriage. The wedding took place in Begusarai.”