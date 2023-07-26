Bihar cabinet expansion delayed over lack of consensus in names for minister berths

The cabinet expansion in the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led grand alliance (GA) government has been delayed over the lack of unanimity in finalising names of ministerial nominees both in Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the two constituents of GA, that are set to get two berths each, people aware of the development said. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had planned to expand the cabinet on July 24. (HT File Photo)

One reason for the delay in the expansion could be attributed to the deliberations and consultations within the Congress over ministerial nominees.

Congress is chalking out a plan on berth allocation in order to balance out the caste equations in the state, the above quoted people said.

Recently, state president of Congress, Akhilesh Prasad Singh and Congress legislator party (CLP) leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan had met deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav leading to speculations suggesting discussions on the cabinet expansion.

Among the circulating names are senior legislator Vijay Shankar Dubey, former minister and MLC, Madan Mohan Jha and Bijendra Chaudhary (MLA from Muzaffarpur).

“The Congress is yet to finalise its names. We have not been communicated about the names yet. There is some delay in expansion on that account,” said a senior RJD leader, aware of the details.

On Tuesday, Congress MLA Nitu Singh put forth the demand for including a woman nominee as minister so that there is adequate representation in the cabinet.

“There are already two ministers from the Congress, who are males. I feel, the party should make one woman as a minister for wider representation of women ministers in the cabinet,” she said.

People aware of the matter said Singh’s move for higher representation of women coincides with her own push for a ministerial berth.

At present, the number of ministers in the state cabinet is 31, including the chief minister, along with three women ministers.

Denying reports on delays over Congress not finalising its ministerial nominees, the state’s party spokesperson Anand Madhav said, “Such reports that the delay in expansion is due to Congress not finalising names of ministerial nominees is all wrong. The party will give names whenever it is asked for. The expansion is already overdue, and our state president has made it clear that it will take place soon,” said Madhav.

Incidentally, people aware of developments in the GA said the delay is also on account of various permutation and combination on caste lines being considered by the senior leadership of RJD before taking a final call on the ministerial nominees.

The RJD wants to give representation to two nominees, one from Bhumihar and another from Rajput caste, the above quoted people said.

A few names of MLAs representing the above castes, are doing the rounds.

Chetan Anand, RJD MLA from Sheohar (son of former MP, Anand Mohan), Vijay Kumar Singh alias Dabloo Singh, RJD MLA and former minister and MLC, Kartik Kumar are a few names that have come to the fore but a final decision is yet to be taken, the above quoted people added.

According to people aware of the matter said that state president of RJD, Jagdanand Singh, a formidable Rajput leader, who is considered close to RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, continues to play hardball in finalising a name of a Rajput MLA for a ministerial berth as he is said to be irked over the manner his son Sudhakar Singh was asked to resign as agriculture minister from the state cabinet last year.

“Name finalisation is proving to be a difficult task. There are certain compulsions,” said a RJD leader on the condition of anonymity.

Reacting to delays in the cabinet expansion, RJD state spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav said the cabinet expansion was the prerogative of the chief minister and it will happen when the CM takes a call.

“We have nothing more to say at the moment,” he said.

The CM on Wednesday however said the cabinet expansion will take place at an opportune time and emphasised there was no hitch as such.

“It will happen anytime. There is no such hitch,” he said, when asked about the delay in cabinet expansion during an interaction with the media on Wednesday.

Kumar, pointing to his deputy Tejashwi Prasad, said the latter will brief the media whenever the cabinet expansion takes place. “ He will tell you all,” he said.

Kumar also dismissed suggestions that there was friction between the RJD and JD(U) in light of the cancellation of transfers of revenue officials in revenue and land reforms department.

“Everything is fine. The transfers were cancelled as there were certain issues and we took a decision to carry out fresh transfers with due consultations with all,” he said.

