'Caste-based census' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement, adding that the decision was unanimous.



"In the meeting we unanimously decided that a caste-based census will be done in a set time frame. Soon a cabinet decision will be taken and it will be available in the public domain," ANI quoted the chief minister.



The chief minister's decision comes after the all-party meet on caste-based census in Patna. The issue of caste-based census has created a huge political uproar in the state.

Soon after Kumar's announcement, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav claimed victory, demanding that the Centre support this survey financially.



“It's a caste-based survey, not a census. It's our win. Today we suggested (in the all-party meeting) that social anthropologists should be included in this. Central govt should support it financially. This survey is in the interest of people of Bihar,” news agency ANI quoted the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader.



“We've said to bring the (bill) in the next cabinet meeting and start it in the month of November. During Chhath puja people who reside outside Bihar will also come to the state and till then we can complete prepartions for it,” he added. Tejashwi had announced a march from Patna to Delhi in case the caste-based census is not conducted.





