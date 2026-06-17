Court seeks updated case diary from Patna police while hearing bail pleas of KGS guards

The Patna civil court on Tuesday directed the Patna police to produce the updated case diary and other necessary documents related to KGS’s private security guards. The court, while hearing the regular bail petitions of both the private guards, instead of passing an immediate order on their bail plea, fixed the next date of hearing on June 20. On the same day, the hearing of the anticipatory bail petition of Faisal Khan is also scheduled in the court of district and sessions judge.

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Tuesday said the police were probing all angles in the vandalism at a coaching centre of Faisal Khan. (Santosh Kumar/ HT)

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Meanwhile, yet another video has now emerged on the ruckus outside Khan Global Studies (KGS) at Musallahpur Haat in the state capital, giving rise to a new debate. In the video, gunshots can be heard repeatedly, while girls in a nearby hostel can be heard talking in fear and panic. It is being told that this video was recorded from a girls’ hostel located near the spot. The girl’s voice is heard clearly in the video.

A girl says, “How many bullets are firing, my heart will fail. The other girl is heard claiming that “Khan sir’s bodyguard is firing.”

However, there has been no official confirmation of the video independently, but the police are examining the CCTV footage and viral videos that have surfaced. Earlier, a CCTV footage related to the incident had surfaced, in which the girls of the hostel were seen alighting the stairs in panic.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Tuesday said the police were probing all angles in the vandalism at a coaching centre of Faisal Khan. The government reaction came a day after Khan was accused by his rival educator Roshan Anand of having orchestrated the “murder” of his brother Prince Yadav, who died in mysterious circumstances in Nepal. Anand demanded a CBI probe into the killing. He made the sensational claim soon after being released on bail in connection with the vandalism that took place at one of the coaching centres run by Khan earlier this month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Tuesday said the police were probing all angles in the vandalism at a coaching centre of Faisal Khan. The government reaction came a day after Khan was accused by his rival educator Roshan Anand of having orchestrated the “murder” of his brother Prince Yadav, who died in mysterious circumstances in Nepal. Anand demanded a CBI probe into the killing. He made the sensational claim soon after being released on bail in connection with the vandalism that took place at one of the coaching centres run by Khan earlier this month. {{/usCountry}}

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RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav also wrote a letter to CM Samrat Choudhary urging that the entire matter be handed over to the CBI for a probe.

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Responding to the Tejashwi’s demand, Chaudhary said, “Police are investigating the matter. We will go to the depth of the matter and actual culprits will be caught soon. CBI inquiry will be considered only when the government are not content with the police investigation.

Union minister and LJP(RV) national president Chirag Paswan said, “This issue is related to the future of students. Investigation is imperative and ongoing. A solution to the problem will be found after a proper probe.” Describing the incident as extremely unfortunate.Bihar minister Ram Kripal Yadav alleged that the ‘dominance of anti-social elements’ in coaching institutes had increased. “Some people have made education a commercial business. They are in a competition of profiteering,” said Ram Kripal and urged Tejashwi to refrain from politicising the matter.