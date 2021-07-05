Covid-19: Bihar allows universities, schools, restaurants to open

The Bihar government on Monday eased certain restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state. Chief minister Nitish Kumar said that after reviewing the situation in the state, all government and non-government offices can open normally and vaccinated visitors will be allowed to enter the offices. Last month, the state government allowed government and private offices to function in full strength till 5pm, while shops were allowed to remain open till 6pm.

The state government has permitted the opening and resumption of various other activities that were earlier prohibited in the state in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is what is allowed:

The chief minister said all universities, colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes are allowed to open with 50 per cent attendance of students.

The state government also permitted the opening of schools for the students of Class 11 and Class 12 with 50 per cent attendance of students. Kumar said special arrangements will be made for the vaccination of adult students, teachers and staff of educational institutions.

"Universities, all colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes, schools up to Class 11 and 12 will open with 50% attendance of students. Special arrangements will be made for vaccination for adult students, teachers and staff of educational institutions," Kumar's tweet, in Hindi, read.

Moreover, the state government on Monday also allowed restaurants and food shops to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity while adhering to necessary Covid appropriate behaviour. "Restaurants and food shops will be able to operate with 50% seating capacity. Caution is still needed," Kumar's tweet, in Hindi, added.

On May 5, the Bihar government imposed a state-wide lockdown following a massive surge in Covid-19 cases during the second wave. The state government has been lifting the Covid-induced curbs in a gradual manner like other states.