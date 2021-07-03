Home / Cities / Patna News / Darbhanga medical college gets 25 lakh Covid-19 essential kits in donation
Darbhanga medical college gets 25 lakh Covid-19 essential kits in donation

The consignment donated by Habitat for Humanity India on Friday includes semi-fowler beds, oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, thermometers, water filters, bed sheets, hygiene kit and PPE kits among others
By Bishnu K Jha
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 11:16 AM IST

A non profit organisation donated a truck load of healthcare supplies worth 25 lakh to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) to aid in the fight against Covid-19. The consignment donated by Habitat for Humanity India on Friday includes semi-fowler beds, oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, thermometers, water filters, bed sheets, hygiene kit and PPE kits among others.

“This donation was made under the Road to Recovery 2.0 Covid Response in coordination with World Vision India, Chennai and Mithila Gram Vikas Parishad, Darbhanga,” said Dr Raman Kumar Verma, chairman, Bihar unit Indian Medical Association (IMA) hospital board of India.

Stock brokerage firm Zerodha has partnered with Habitat for Humanity India to provide the Covid-19 containment essential kit.

